WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE), a financial services company, Wednesday announced that it has acquired the American Financial Exchange from 7RIDGE. The terms were not disclosed.ICE said the acquisition is unlikely to significantly affect its financial results in 2025 or to impact plans for reducing debt or returning capital to shareholders.American Financial Exchange manages the credit-sensitive American Interbank Offered Rate or AMERIBOR.In the pre-market trading, ICE is 0.13% less at $146.25 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX