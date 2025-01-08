Melbourne, Victoria, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2025) - Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) (referred to as" Besra or the Company") would like to reference its announcement from 11 November 2024 regarding the petition for winding-up by the High Court of Malaysia (the Petition) of Quantum Metal Sdn Bhd (incorporated in Malaysia) (referred to as QM Malaysia) that was presented by the Government of Malaysia.

Besra is pleased to confirm that QM Malaysia has provided Besra with a letter from the Inland Revenue Department confirming that they have agreed to and are in the process of withdrawing the Petition.

