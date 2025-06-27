Melbourne, Victoria--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra") is pleased to announce a change of Board following the recent Special Meeting held on Tuesday, 24 June 2025.

David Izzard Non-Executive Chairman

Mr. Izzard is an experienced executive and chairman with extensive skills in all aspects of strategy, financial and commercial management in both ASX-listed and unlisted companies.

John Blake, Non-Executive Director

Dr. Blake is a Canadian citizen and a qualified Surveyor and Mining Engineer with certificates of competency in Mine Management for open-pit and underground mines. With 35 years' experience in Australia, Canada, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, the South Pacific and Brazil.

Matthew Greentree Non-Executive Director

Dr. Greentree is a highly experienced mining executive and Geologist with over 25 years of experience in the mineral industry and a proven track record of discovery. Formerly the Managing Director and CEO of Ausgold Ltd between 2017 and 2024.

Concurrently, Non-Executive Directors Dato Lim Khong Soon (Dato Lim), David Potter, Jon Morda and Sean Williamson were removed as Directors at the Special Meeting.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257162

SOURCE: Besra Gold Inc.