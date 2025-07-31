Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces that on 31 July 31, 2025 it released to the Australian Securities Exchange its 30 June 2025 Quarterly Activities Report

https://www.besra.com/25-07-31-quarterly-activities-and-cash-flow-reports-30-june-2025/

About Besra - www.besra.com

Besra is a gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing the Bau Goldfield in East Malaysia.

