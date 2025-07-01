Melbourne, Victoria--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2025) - Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) (Besra or the Company) advises that the Company has received and reviewed an Originating Writ and Statement of Claim in respect of the commencement of legal proceedings in the Supreme Court of Victoria (the Proceedings).

The Proceedings have been initiated by Jura Trust Limited (Jura), an entity controlled by former Company director, John Seton.

In its filings with the Supreme Court of Victoria, Jura alleges that Besra was required to, but did not provide, Jura with 12 months' notice of the termination of Jura's services agreement with the Company, and that Besra also owes Jura approximately $25,000 in unpaid invoices. The Company disputes these claims and has filed a notice of appearance with the Supreme Court of Victoria.

The Company will notify its security holders of any material updates regarding the Proceedings in due course.

The Company confirms that it complies with ASX Listing Rule 3.1.

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

