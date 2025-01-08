Aflac: The Top 4 Life Insurance Policies for Young Adults

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2025 / Life insurance can serve people of all ages. Young adults can use life insurance to help protect young families, care for aging parents, and even start building wealth early. Plus, being young lets them lock in favorable rates.

Young adults have many policy types to choose from, and each varies in features, benefits, and use cases. This article will explore the top four life insurance policies for young adults and answer questions, such as, "how much is life insurance?", that they may have.

1. Term life insurance

Term life insurance helps cover the policyholder for a fixed 10, 20, or 30-year term. When the term ends, coverage expires. The policyholder must renew their coverage or get a new policy to stay covered. The upside is that term life insurance rates are more competitive for a large amount of coverage. This means it offers the most coverage per dollar of premiums. As a result, it can help young adults fit a significant amount of coverage into their budgets.

2. Whole life insurance

Whole life insurance is permanent, meaning it helps cover the policyholder for life as long as they keep up on premiums. Permanent life insurance policies also come with cash value, which grows with each payment and earns tax-deferred interest. Whole life insurance's cash value earns interest at a fixed rate. Once the cash value grows enough, policyholders can:

Borrow against it: Cash value loans offer low rates and don't require credit checks. They don't have fixed repayment dates, and the policy only lapses if the loan outgrows the remaining cash value.

Withdraw from it: Withdrawing lets one take cash value out without repayment requirements. However, it may reduce the death benefit and have tax consequences.

Surrender the policy: This entitles the policyholder to the full cash value minus surrender charges.

Given these extra features, whole life insurance is typically more expensive than term life insurance. However, buying life insurance as a young adult lets one lock in more favorable premiums for life due to their age.

3. Universal life insurance

Universal life insurance offers the same lifelong coverage and cash value as whole life insurance. Policyholders can also use their cash value to pay premiums. The big difference, however, is that policyholders can adjust premiums and death benefits as needed. For example, a policyholder who gets a significant raise may increase their death benefit to help their loved ones replace more income. This will require a premium increase.

On the other hand, the policyholder may want to cut back on their expenses or no longer need as much coverage. In this case, they can reduce their death benefit to make the premium more favorable. These adjustability features make universal life insurance a good option for young adults who need more flexibility in their permanent life insurance coverage.

4. Guaranteed issue life insurance

Guaranteed-issue life insurance is a small whole life policy that approves every applicant. It shortens the application process and doesn't require a medical exam. The lack of a medical exam can help applicants get life insurance in as little as a day or two. Since it's a small whole life policy, it comes with favorable premiums, a small death benefit, lifelong coverage, and cash value.

Guaranteed-issue life insurance also has a one to two-year waiting period. If the policyholder passes away during this period, their beneficiaries can only receive a refund of premiums. That said, waiting periods aren't often a worry for young adults. Overall, guaranteed issue life insurance offers a quick, convenient, stress-free way to get a smaller policy without a medical exam.

The bottom line

Young adults have plenty of options for using life insurance to protect loved ones and build wealth early while locking in favorable rates. Term or guaranteed-issue life insurance can be the right option for the budget-conscious young adult. Meanwhile, whole and universal life insurance cater to applicants seeking lifelong coverage and cash value growth, only differing in specific features. With this knowledge, young adults can select the right policy type for their needs and then shop for quotes to find the most favorable rate based on their chosen type.

Content within this article is provided for general informational purposes and is not provided as tax, legal, health, or financial advice for any person or for any specific situation. Employers, employees, and other individuals should contact their own advisers about their situations. For complete details, including availability and costs of Aflac insurance, please contact your local Aflac agent.??

Aflac Coverage

Life (A68000 Series) - In Arkansas, Idaho, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, & Virginia, Policies: ICC1368100, ICC1368200, ICC1368300, ICC1368400. In Delaware, Policies A68100-A68400. In New York, NY68100-NY68400. Term and Whole Life (B60000 Series) - In Arkansas, Idaho, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, & Virginia, Policies: ICC18B60C10, ICC18B60100, ICC18B60200, ICC18B60300, & ICC18B60400. Group Whole Life (Q60000 Series) - In Arkansas, Delaware & Oregon, Policy Q60100M. In Idaho Policy Q60100MID. In Oklahoma, Policy Q60100MOK. In Texas, Policy Q60100MTX. Group Term Life (Q60000 Series) - In Delaware, Policies Q60200M. In Arkansas, Idaho, Oklahoma, Oregon & Texas, Policies ICC18Q60200M, ICC18Q60300C, ICC18Q60400C.

Coverage may not be available in all states, including but not limited to DE, ID, NJ, NM, NY or VA. Benefits/premium rates may vary based on state and plan levels. Optional riders may be available at an additional cost. Policies and riders may also contain a waiting period. Refer to the exact policy and rider forms for benefit details, definitions, limitations and exclusions.

Aflac coverage is underwritten by American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus. In New York, coverage is underwritten by American Family Life Assurance Company of New York.

Aflac WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999.

Aflac New York | 22 Corporate Woods Boulevard, Suite 2 | Albany, NY 12211

Z2401076 EXP 12/25

CONTACT:

Senior PR & Corporate Communications

Contact: Angie Blackmar, 706-392-2097 or ABlackmar2@aflac.com

SOURCE: Aflac

View the original press release on accesswire.com