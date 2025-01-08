SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - UPS (UPS) Wednesday, has announced the completion of its acquisition of Germany-based Frigo-Trans and its sister company BPL, further solidifying its position in healthcare logistics across Europe.This strategic move enhances the company's capabilities to meet the increasing demand for temperature-controlled and time-critical logistics solutions on a global scale.Both the companies are expected to add significant value to UPS Healthcare's end-to-end logistics offerings, enabling the company to provide seamless, reliable, and specialized services to its customers.UPS is currently trading at $126.10, up 0.90 percent or $1.12 on The New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX