Defined.ai Announces Strategic Engagement With Getty Images to Deliver High-Quality, Commercially-Safe Image Datasets for AI Training

Defined.ai, the leader in high-quality AI training data, has announced a collaboration with Getty Images, a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, to provide access to datasets built from Getty Images' visual content to train AI models. The announcement was made during CES 2025, one of the world's leading technology events.

As part of the collaboration, datasets that incorporate Getty Images' extensive image library will be accessible on Defined.ai's Marketplace, enhancing the company's offerings to train machine learning systems with world class and commercially-safe images. Defined.ai's Marketplace specializes in offering clients high-quality, compliant, and vetted datasets that meet rigorous ethical standards while providing compensation to data owners.

"This engagement represents a leap forward in creating responsible AI," said Daniela Braga, Founder and CEO at Defined.ai. "By combining Defined.ai's expertise in AI data with Getty Images' rich visual library, we continue to prove that high-quality, high-performance datasets can be sourced ethically while respecting copyright and ensuring compensation for the creators."

"We are constantly looking for ways to promote high-quality generative AI solutions in responsible ways," said Peter Orlowsky, SVP of Global Strategic Partnerships at Getty Images. "This engagement will provide access to our premium, commercially-safe visual content to create AI models that respect creators' rights and deliver exceptional performance."

This announcement reinforces Defined.ai's mission to foster ethical AI development by prioritizing consented content, a non-negotiable pillar in the journey toward responsible AI.

Datasets featuring visual content from Getty Images are now available through Defined.ai's sales team. To learn more, or to explore the best solutions for your AI training data needs, email contact@defined.ai.

