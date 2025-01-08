WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - During the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show, Google announced its decision to bring artificial intelligence capabilities to Google TV, enabling natural conversation with television and offering a more personalized customer experience.'You and your family will be able to gather together and have a natural conversation with your TV. This will make searching through your media easier than ever, and you will be able to ask questions about travel, health, space, history and more, with videos in the results for added context,' the Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG)-owned company explained in a blog post.In the next-generation Google TV, Gemini will answer the user's questions even with visual content from the video streaming platform YouTube. It would generate replies quickly and display them on the television.Moreover, the customer could control their smart home devices more easily with Google TV with the help of voice-controlled artificial intelligence.To provide an ambient experience, the tech giant is also developing an on-screen hub, which senses whenever the user approaches the TV, and shows personalized widgets, such as news stories, weather, or calendar.'These features will begin rolling out later this year on select Google TV devices,' Google stated.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX