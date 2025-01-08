Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2025) - TMX Group (TSX: X) today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for December 2024.

TSX welcomed seven new issuers in December 2024, compared with 14 in the previous month and three in December 2023. The new listings were five exchange traded funds and two mining companies. Total financings raised in December 2024 increased 49% compared to the previous month, but were down 56% compared to December 2023. The total number of financings in December 2024 was 26, compared with 33 the previous month and 39 in December 2023.

TSXV welcomed two new issuers in December 2024, compared with three in the previous month and four in December 2023. The new listings were two mining companies. Total financings raised in December 2024 increased 6% compared to the previous month, and were up 42% compared to December 2023. There were 120 financings in December 2024, compared with 106 in the previous month and 100 in December 2023.

Toronto Stock Exchange



December 2024 November 2024 December 2023 Issuers Listed 1,824 1,829 1,812 New Issuers Listed 7 14 3 IPOs 4 12 1 Graduates from TSXV 0 2 1 Issues Listed 2,464 2,479 2,479 IPO Financings Raised $27,040,000 $318,000,155 $32,500,000 Secondary Financings Raised $1,144,339,241 $487,095,441 $1,372,074,843 Supplemental Financings Raised $25,812,306 $0 $1,293,030,438 Total Financings Raised $1,197,191,547 $805,095,596 $2,697,605,281 Total Number of Financings 26 33 39 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,904,463,906,025 $5,072,609,200,705 $4,157,735,691,511

Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % change New Issuers Listed 148 135 +9.6 IPOs 131 116 +12.9 Graduates from TSXV 9 12 -25.0 IPO Financings Raised $1,349,162,470 $546,167,369 +147.0 Secondary Financings Raised $12,826,982,105 $13,327,504,232 -3.8 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,975,084,450 $3,310,700,826 -40.3 Total Financings Raised $16,151,229,025 $17,184,372,427 -6.0 Total Number of Financings 420 406 +3.4 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,904,463,906,025 $4,157,735,691,511 +18.0

TSX Venture Exchange **



December 2024 November 2024 December 2023 Issuers Listed 1,833 1,873 1,902 New Issuers Listed 2 3 4 IPOs 0 1 1 Graduates to TSX 0 2 1 Issues Listed 1,904 1,942 1,993 IPO Financings Raised $0 $3,000,000 $350,000 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $65,406,542 $148,840,040 $133,484,357 Supplemental Financings Raised $422,559,650 $307,712,620 $210,793,617 Total Financings Raised $487,966,192 $459,552,660 $344,627,974 Total Number of Financings 120 106 100 Market Cap Listed Issues $88,810,444,019 $86,838,098,291 $71,003,143,233

Year-to-date Statistics



2024 2023 % Change New Issuers Listed 48 58 -17.2 IPOs 12 32 -62.5 Graduates to TSX 9 12 -25.0 IPO Financings Raised $10,587,540 $30,910,782 -65.7 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $1,045,832,659 $1,181,679,538 -11.5 Supplemental Financings Raised $3,646,007,306 $3,135,794,020 +16.3 Total Financings Raised $4,702,427,505 $4,348,384,340 +8.1 Total Number of Financings 1,182 1,156 +2.2 Market Cap Listed Issues $88,810,444,019 $71,003,143,233 +25.1

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during December 2024:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol FireFly Metals Ltd. FFM Mulvihill Enhanced Split Preferred Share ETF SPFD Paladin Energy Ltd. PDN SavvyLong Geared Crude Oil ETF CLUP SavvyLong Geared Naturijal Gas ETF NGUP SavvyShort Geared Crude Oil ETF CLDN SavvyShort Geared Natural Gas ETF NGDN

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. NVLH Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. NCP

