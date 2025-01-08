WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After recovering from an early move to the downside, treasuries showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Wednesday.Bond prices spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing slightly lower. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by 1.0 basis point to 4.693 percent.The slight increase on the day lifted the ten-year yield to its highest closing level in well over eight months.The choppy trading on the day came amid uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates following the release of mixed U.S. jobs data.While payroll processor ADP released a report showing private sector job growth slowed more than expected in December, the Labor Department released a report showing weekly jobless claims unexpectedly fell to their lowest level in almost eleven months.ADP said private sector employment rose by 122,000 jobs in December after climbing by 146,000 jobs in November. Economists had expected private sector employment to grow by 140,000 jobs.The report said hiring slowed in several industries, while employment in the manufacturing sector shrank for the third straight month.'The labor market downshifted to a more modest pace of growth in the final month of 2024, with a slowdown in both hiring and pay gains,' said ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson.Meanwhile, the Labor Department released a separate report unexpectedly showing another modest decrease by initial jobless claims in the week ended January 4th.The report said initial jobless claims slipped to 201,000, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 211,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 218,000.With the unexpected dip, jobless claims fell to their lowest level since hitting 200,000 in the week ended February 17, 2024.The Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday, potentially providing additional clarity about the strength of the labor market.While the Federal Reserve released the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting later in the day, they did not provide much insight into the outlook for interest rates other than to suggest officials plan to take a 'careful approach' to future decisions.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX