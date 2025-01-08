Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025
WKN: A1H68L | ISIN: CA77340P1018
Frankfurt
08.01.25
08:04 Uhr
0,042 Euro
-0,003
-5,68 %
ACCESSWIRE
08.01.2025 22:26 Uhr
107 Leser
Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Closes Private Placement

Finanznachrichten News

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2025 / Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSXV:RK) ("Rockhaven" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") originally announced on November 27, 2024. The Offering consisted of the sale of the 16,666,667 units ("Units") at $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,000,000, with each Unit consisting of one common share and one share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), with each Warrant to entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.10 until December 20, 2027.

The following related parties participated in the private placement:

(a)

Brad Thrall (a Director of Rockhaven)

-

833,334

Units

(b)

Condire Resource Master Partnership, LP (an Insider of Rockhaven)

-

3,316,667

Units

Regarding the participation of these related parties in the private placement, Rockhaven relied on the exemption from the formal valuation requirement contained in section 5.5 of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 "Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions", and on the exemption from the minority shareholder approval requirement contained in section 5.7 of said Multilateral Instrument 61-101.

All of the securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period in Canada until April 21, 2025. The proceeds from the Offering will be used for further exploration at Rockhaven's Klaza Gold-Silver Project located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt of southern Yukon, and for general working capital purposes.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is focused on advancing its 100%-owned, camp-scale Klaza Property, which hosts the Klaza Deposit and numerous lightly explored exploration targets. Rockhaven has completed a mineral resource estimate and a preliminary economic assessment on the Klaza deposit (see Klaza Property Technical Report with an effective date of July 10, 2020 and titled, "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Klaza Property, Yukon, Canada." which can be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca under the Rockhaven profile or on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com).

Matthew Turner
President, CEO and Director
Rockhaven Resources Ltd.
T:604-687-2522
mturner@rockhavenresources.com

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for the sale of securities, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This News Release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from expected results.

SOURCE: Rockhaven Resources Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
