GoDaddy: The Power of Generative AI in Reimagining Commerce for Millions of Small Businesses

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2025 / GoDaddy



Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

By Kasturi Mudulodu, President, GoDaddy Commerce

GoDaddy 's primary goal is to empower entrepreneurs everywhere, making opportunity more inclusive for all.

We aim to assist our small business customers in boosting sales and saving valuable time and money.

While many recognize GoDaddy for its domain and web services, the company has evolved into so much more.

It's why I was thrilled to showcase our latest AI-powered product suite in front of Money 20/20 USA, and share GoDaddy's vision to revolutionize commerce for small businesses globally.

GoDaddy Airo simplifies commerce for entrepreneurs

With nearly 21 million customers, GoDaddy has the unique ability to connect with entrepreneurs directly and understand their needs.

Our GoDaddy Venture Forward research indicates that nearly half of small business owners believe generative AI will help them compete with larger enterprises.

And so, at Money 20/20, we introduced attendees to Kiki, an imagined example of a small business owner based on all the challenges we know entrepreneurs face.

We followed Kiki as she navigated the challenges of running a clothing boutique in Palo Alto. Through engaging demos, we explained how GoDaddy AiroTM, our AI-powered experience, can revolutionize the journey for entrepreneurs like Kiki.

For instance, imagine Kiki could, in a very conversational manner, share her business idea with GoDaddy Airo and have it instantly generate both a catchy domain name and a customizable website.

Or, what if Kiki could simply upload her existing product catalog and have Airo digitize it for in-person and online sales? With AI capabilities, GoDaddy Airo can and does analyze image data, create an online catalog within seconds, and provide suggestions for product descriptions and pricing.

Fortunately for Kiki and many others, these features are readily available through GoDaddy Airo, which seamlessly addresses and eliminates many of the top challenges faced by entrepreneurs.

GoDaddy Airo helps small businesses get online quickly, create marketing materials, build product catalogs, manage inventory, facilitate online and in-person sales, post on social media, and more.

By democratizing omnichannel commerce and enhancing accessibility, GoDaddy Airo streamlines operations and enables small businesses to succeed in the digital age.

GenAI offers small business owners high growth potential

The future of commerce is brimming with possibilities through GenAI. The developments presented at Money 20/20 highlight the transformative power of technology in driving business growth and efficiency.

In fact, GoDaddy consumer data confirmed that GoDaddy Airo users:

Earn up to 40% more in sales with automatic catalog creation.

Attract up to 21% more traffic with a logo through GoDaddy Airo.

Get up to 30% more Facebook page impressions with AI-generated posts.

Most importantly, GoDaddy Airo removes the often-time-consuming tasks from a small business owner's plate and gives them time back to focus on what's most important to them.

Reflecting on our experience at Money 20/20, I extend my gratitude to the community for embracing our vision and eagerness to redefine commerce for small businesses.

Our steadfast commitment to helping entrepreneurs motivates us to collaborate with industry leaders and innovators, shaping a future where small businesses thrive.

Catch a glimpse of my Money 20/20 presentation, here.

And for a more in-depth conversation, tune into the special edition episode of The Disruption is Now, live from Money 20/20's MoneyPot Podcast studio, where I spoke with host Greg Matusky, Founder and CEO at Gregory FCA.

Join me on this journey as we continue to shape the future of commerce for small businesses globally.

Kasturi Mudulodu leads GoDaddy's commerce division, focusing on empowering entrepreneurs with robust ecommerce platforms and innovative point-of-sale systems. These solutions, coupled with competitive payment processing services, are designed to help businesses succeed online and offline, aligning with GoDaddy's commitment to comprehensive, accessible commerce tools.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on accesswire.com