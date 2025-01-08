CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Thursday release December figures for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In November, overall consumer prices were down 0.6 percent on month and up 0.2 percent on year, while producer prices sank an annual 2.5 percent.Australia will see November numbers for imports, exports, trade balance and retail sales. In October, imports rose 0.1 percent on month and exports added 3.6 percent on month for a trade surplus of A$5.593 billion. Retail sales are expected to rise 1.0 percent on month, accelerating from 0.6 percent in the previous month.Taiwan will provide December data for imports, exports and trade balance; in November, imports were up 19.8 percent on year and exports rose an annual 9.7 percent for a trade surplus of $7.92 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX