ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), a Washington-based international chain of membership warehouses, Wednesday, reported net sales of $27.52 billion for the retail month of December, covering the five weeks ended January 5, 2025. This represents a 9.9 percent increase compared to $25.03 billion during the same period last year.For the first eighteen weeks, net sales reached $94.04 billion, marking an 8.0 percent increase from last year's $87.07 billion.The shift in the timing of Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday this year resulted in a notable increase in e-commerce sales in December, contributing an estimated 15 percentage points, the company said.This timing adjustment led to a positive effect on both total and comparable sales, boosting them by approximately 1.5%.Costco reported comparable sales for the five weeks and eighteen weeks ending January 5, 2025, as follows: U.S. sales grew 9.3% in the five weeks and 6.0% in the eighteen weeks; Canada saw increases of 4.3% and 5.3%, respectively; Other International regions rose by 1.0% and 4.3%; Total company sales increased by 7.4% for the five weeks and 5.7% in the eighteen weeks. E-commerce sales saw significant growth, with a 34.4% increase in the five weeks and a 17.1% increase over the eighteen-week period.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX