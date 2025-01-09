Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2025) - Atomic Minerals Corporation (TSXV: ATOM) ("ATOMIC MINERALS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its December 2, 2024, news release, the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to extend its private placement of Units at $0.05 per Unit until January 21, 2025.

Harts Point Permitting

The Company, in partnership with Kraken Energy Corp. (CSE: UUSA) ("Kraken"), is advancing the drill permitting process for its 6,500-acre Harts Point Uranium Project ("Harts Point") in San Juan County, Utah. The Monticello Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") has received the permit application and the review process is underway . The proposed exploration program will be comprised of drilling at fifteen (15) sites targeting uranium mineralization within the basal Moss Back member of the Chinle formation. This collaboration with Kraken Energy underscores both companies' commitment to advancing exploration and development in this highly prospective region. The drilling and exploration program is designed to fully exploit Harts Point's uranium potential.

Bleasdell Lake Permitting

As previously announced, the exploration permit application for the Bleasdell Lake Project ("Bleasdell Lake") was submitted to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment. The Company is currently engaged in the consultation process with the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation ("PBCN") and the Company anticipates receiving the permit shortly. The exploration program will focus on three newly identified uranium target zones in addition to the historically drilled Horn and Jackpine zones. These areas are known for uranium-bearing pegmatite dykes. Historic trenching returned 91m averaging 0.12% U3O8 over 2.56m and 33.5m averaging 0.62% U3O8 over 1.21m. Drilling beneath the trenching identified a 1957 historic resource of 620,700 pounds of U3O8, identified within the Horn and Jackpine zones.

About the Company

Atomic Minerals Corporation is a publicly listed exploration company on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol ATOM, led by a highly skilled management and technical team with a proven track record in the junior mining sector. Atomic Minerals' objective is to identify exploration opportunities in regions that have been previously overlooked but are geologically similar to those with previous uranium discoveries. These underexplored areas hold immense potential and are in stable geopolitical and economic environments.

Atomic Minerals' property portfolio contains uranium projects in three locations within North America, all of which have significant technical merit and or are known for hosting uranium production in the past. Three of the properties are located on the Colorado Plateau, an area which has previously produced 597 million pounds of U3O8; Three others are in the prolific Athabasca Basin region and nine uranium projects are located Northern Saskatchewan, encompassing a total exploration area of 6,495 hectares.

