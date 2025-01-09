BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in China were flat on month in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday
That exceeded expectations for a decline of 0.2 percent following the 0.6 percent drop in November.
On a yearly basis, consumer prices were up 0.1 percent - matching forecasts and easing from 0.2 percent in the previous month.
The NBS also said that producer prices dropped an annual 2.3 percent - exceeding forecasts for a decline of 2.4 percent following the 2.5 percent contraction a month earlier.
Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2025 AFX News