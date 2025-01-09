Shaping the future of gaming with KRAFTON's AI technology and NVIDIA

Hands-on demo features CPC technology applied to the PUBG IP Franchise and inZOI

KRAFTON (CEO Changhan 'CH' Kim) set a new milestone for the global gaming industry with the introduction of 'CPC' (Co-Playable Character), an NPC (Non-Player Character) brought to life with generative AI, in collaboration with NVIDIA, at the world's largest IT exhibition CES 2025.

Kangwook Lee, Head of the Deep Learning Division at KRAFTON (Photo: KRAFTON)

On January 8, KRAFTON joined NVIDIA at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Las Vegas. KRAFTON showcased an innovative AI experience built with NVIDIA ACE technologies, presenting a bold vision for the future of gaming.

Kangwook Lee, Head of the Deep Learning Division at KRAFTON, demonstrated CPC, describing it as "a groundbreaking character concept enabled by an on-device SLM (Small Language Model) for gaming, built with NVIDIA ACE." He explained that unlike traditional NPCs, a CPC is capable of dynamic interactions with players, including real-time conversations, strategic cooperation, and flexible responses tailored to in-game scenarios.

Lee highlighted KRAFTON's commitment to expanding CPC technology across its gaming portfolio, including the PUBG IP Franchise and inZOI. He stated, "We will continue to innovate user experiences by integrating CPC into our games and aim to establish it as a benchmark for the gaming industry." He added, "Our collaboration with NVIDIA is a testament to the transformative potential of AI in gaming, and we plan to work closely together to push the boundaries of what is possible."

KRAFTON also presented video demonstrations of CPC technology in action within its games. In the case of PUBG IP Franchise, the video revealed 'PUBG Ally,' a CPC capable of engaging in casual conversations, adapting strategies, and refining gameplay to align with user dynamics.

For inZOI, the demonstration highlighted 'Smart Zoi,' a CPC with distinct personality traits and emotional depth, offering highly immersive simulation experiences through lifelike interactions with players.

During CES 2025, KRAFTON set up demos with NVIDIA where attendees could experience CPC-integrated gameplay and its innovation firsthand.

