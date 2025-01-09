WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newington, New Hampshire-based Sig Sauer Inc. is recalling about 230,000 units of ROMEO5 Red Dot Firearm Sights citing the risk of ingestion, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.The recall involves SIG SAUER ROMEO5 Red Dot Sights, Models SOR52001 and 7400579, which is a part included with Model SORJ53101. The impacted dot sights are labeled with the SIG SAUER logo and ROMEO5 name. They contain either the letter K or M as the last digit of the serial number. The optic sights are in black and with one packaged CR2032 button cell battery.The affected dot sights, manufactured in China, were sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's, Sportsman's Warehouse, Academy Sports, Scheels and other stores and local independent firearms and equipment stores across the United States. They were also available online at various sites including Amazon. The dot sights were sold from February 2023 through December 2024 for between $130 and $200.According to the agency, the recalled firearm sights contain a button cell battery that violates the mandatory federal regulations for consumer products containing button cell batteries. These button cell batteries can be easily accessed, posing an ingestion hazard. The ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.In addition, the button cell battery along with the product is not in child-resistant packaging as required by Reese's Law, and the products do not bear the required warnings.However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the recalled products so far.Consumers are asked to stop using the recalled firearm sights and contact SIG SAUER to receive a free recall kit.In similar recalls, Attom Tech in early August recalled about 4,100 units of LED light-up jelly ring toys with button cell batteries due to ingestion hazard.Earlier in June, about 2,600 units of Magnetic Chess Games of China-based Outad Good Life Ltd. were recalled for the same concern.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX