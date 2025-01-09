ForFarmers N.V.: Change in the ForFarmers Supervisory Board

Lochem, 9 January 2025

Change in the ForFarmers Supervisory Board

ForFarmers N.V. announces that Jan van Nieuwenhuizen, chairman of the Supervisory Board, has decided not to be considered for a second term as of 17 April 2025.

Jan van Nieuwenhuizen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: 'ForFarmers has made great progress in the implementation of Strategy 2025 and is now well positioned to further contribute to a future-proof and sustainable agricultural sector. In recent years, I have enjoyed contributing to various strategic issues, the sustainability strategy, the development of the organisation and the formation of the leadership team. However, now the time has come for me to prioritise other matters. Therefore, I have decided not to make myself available for another four-year term. I would like to thank my colleagues in the Supervisory Board and the members of the ForFarmers Executive Board for the very good cooperation over the past years.'

The Supervisory Board and Executive Board regret that Jan van Nieuwenhuizen is not available for a new term. Pieter Wolleswinkel, CEO ForFarmers: 'ForFarmers is very grateful to Jan for his commitment and we thank him for the constructive and positive cooperation. Together with his Supervisory Board members, he has made an important contribution to our mission, For the Future of Farming and ForFarmers' strategy.'

The Supervisory Board will consider the further formation and composition of the Supervisory Board and the possibility of nominating a new chairman from among its members. The recruitment of a new Supervisory Board member will be started. Jan van Nieuwenhuizen will continue the role of chairman of the Supervisory Board until and including the upcoming AGM on 17 April 2025.

