ForFarmers N.V.: Trading update Q1 2025 - Positive trend continues

Trading update Q1 2025

Positive trend continues with volume growth and strong profitability in Q1



Pieter Wolleswinkel, CEO ForFarmers: "We look back on a strong quarter in which we once again achieved growth in our compound feed volumes. This is in line with our ambition to retain customers for the long term and to continue growing our market share. Operational profitability also increased strongly, continuing the positive trend of the past year.

The integration of Van Triest's activities is progressing according to plan, resulting in a significant increase in our volume of co-products in line with our sustainability ambition. The German joint venture with team agrar started in the first quarter. In the United Kingdom, the sale of the second plant was completed in early April. I am proud of our people, who work day in, day out for a future-proof food system in Europe."

Highlights Q1 2025

Total volume increased by 17.5% compared to Q1 2024, mainly driven by the acquisition of Van Triest Veevoeders. On a like-for-like basis, total volume increased by 1.3%.

Compound feed volume was up 3.5%, partly driven by the consolidation of the joint venture in Germany as of 1 March. The like-for-like growth in compound feed volume was 1.1%.

Turnover rose 9.1%, driven by volume growth. Gross profit rose by 11.2% to € 138.1 million.

Operating profit increased sharply; underlying EBIT was up 61% and underlying EBITDA increased by 38.9%.

The ROACE ratio 1 on underlying EBIT increased from 13.0% as at 31 December 2024 to 13.8% as at 31 March 2025.

The joint venture with team agrar in Germany started on 1 March.

The approval of the United Kingdom competition authority has been obtained for the sale of the site in Burston. This transaction was completed at the beginning of April.

[1] ROACE means underlying EBIT of the last 12 months divided by the average capital employed over the same period

Profile ForFarmers

ForFarmers N.V. ('ForFarmers') is a company offering complete feed solutions for (organic) livestock farming. With its mission statement "For the Future of Farming", ForFarmers is committed to future-proof farming and making the agricultural sector even more sustainable. Our goal is clear: to contribute to good returns and a robust long-term earnings model. How? By leading the way with knowledge, advice, support and products on farm. Close to the farmers, solution-oriented and with an open mind to the future. The result: a contribution to affordable and sustainable food, For the Future of Farming.

With sales of around 9 million tonnes of animal feed, ForFarmers is a leading player in Europe. The company has production operations in the Netherlands (head office), Germany, Poland and the UK and exports to various countries within and outside Europe. ForFarmers has around 2,700 employees. ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

