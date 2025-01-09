ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - UKA or Umweltgerechte Kraftanlagen GmbH & Co. KG, a wind and solar park developer, placed an order in December 2024 with the Nordex Group for 80 turbines from the Delta4000 series, totaling 540 MW.The Nordex Group said it received orders for various turbines for 15 UKA wind energy projects in six German states - 64 turbines for its latest turbine type N175/6.X alone. The orders also include thirteen N163/6.X turbines and three N149/5.X turbines. Nordex will also be responsible for the service of all turbines for 20 years after the wind farms go into operation in 2026 based on a Premium Service contract.The Nordex Group will install all N175/6.X turbines on concrete hybrid towers developed in-house with a hub height of 179 metres.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX