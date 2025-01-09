ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex said, at the end of 2024, DenkerWulf, an onshore wind farm developer in Germany, ordered 25 Delta4000 series turbines from the Group for seven projects. From the beginning of 2026, the Group will supply and install eight N163/6.X turbines, twelve N149/5.X turbines and five N133/4800 turbines for the projects. The orders also include the premium service for the maintenance of the systems over 20 years.'This extremely impressive order volume underlines how well-rehearsed and successful the cooperation with Nordex is,' said DenkerWulf CEO Torsten Levsen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX