PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production and foreign trade from Germany and retail sales from the euro area are the top economic news due on Thursday.At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's industrial output and trade figures. Economists forecast industrial output to grow 0.5 percent on month in November, in contrast to the 1.0 percent fall in October. Exports are expected to rebound 2.0 percent on month in November and imports to climb 0.7 percent.At 3.00 am ET, industrial production and unemployment reports are due from the Czech Republic.At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area retail sales figures. Sales are expected to grow 0.3 percent on month after falling 0.5 percent in October.