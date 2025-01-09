BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's trade deficit in November decreased from the same month last year, as exports rose amid a stagnant change in imports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.The trade deficit dropped to EUR 166 million in November from EUR 219 million in the same month last year. In October, the trade gap was EUR 303 million.Exports were 3.0 percent higher on a year-on-year basis in November, after a 12.0 percent surge in October.The groups of goods of Estonian origin with the largest exports in November were electrical equipment and wood and articles of wood, the agency said.Imports remained flat compared to last year versus a 10.0 percent growth in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX