ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), a German wind turbine maker, said on Thursday that it has bagged an order for nine Delta4000 series turbines from wpd AG, a developer and operator of wind and solar farms.These orders for three projects in Germany also include the premium service for the maintenance of the systems over 20 years. The turbines for the projects will be delivered and installed in 2025.The orders from the customer include an N149/4.X turbine for the Kalletal wind farm in North Rhine-Westphalia, four N149/5.X turbines for the Diepholzer Bruch wind farm in Lower Saxony, and four N149/5.X turbines for the Gnutz wind farm in Schleswig-Holstein.