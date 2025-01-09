BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Tesco (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) reported that its third quarter retail like-for-like sales exc. VAT, exc. Fuel, was up 2.8%. The third quarter covers the 13 weeks to 23 November 2024. Retail like-for-like sales exc. VAT, exc. Fuel was up 3.8% for Christmas, which covers the 6 weeks to 4 January 2025. For the 19 week period, retail like-for-like sales exc. VAT, exc. Fuel was up 3.1%.Tesco continues to expect to deliver retail adjusted operating profit for 2024/25 year of around 2.9 billion pounds, in line with the upgraded guidance. The Group continues to expect retail free cash flow within medium-term guidance range of 1.4 billion pounds-1.8 billion pounds.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX