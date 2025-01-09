BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Greggs (GRG.L) reported fiscal 2024 total sales of 2.01 billion pounds, an increase of 11.3% compared with 2023, with like-for-like sales in company-managed shops 5.5% higher from 2023. Fourth quarter total sales were 7.7% higher from a year ago, with like-for-like sales in company-managed shops rising 2.5%.
Greggs ended 2024 with a cash position of 125 million pounds with good cost management in the final quarter. The Board anticipates reporting a full year outcome for fiscal 2024 in line with its previous expectations.
