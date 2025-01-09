LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Instruments Plc (OXIG.L), a provider of high-technology products and services, said on Thursday that its Chief Financial Officer, Gavin Hill, will step down on March 31.Subsequently, the company will appoint Paul Fry as CFO. Fry will join the company on January 9, initially in a non-Board role, before being appointed to the Board and taking up the role of CFO on April 1.He is currently a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee at Avacta Group Plc.Fry most recently worked as CFO of Argenta Group and previously at Vectura Plc and Immunocore Limited.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX