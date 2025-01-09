LONDON (dpa-AFX) - B&M European Value Retail issued a trading update for the third quarter, relating to the 13 week period from 29 September 2024 to 28 December 2024. Third quarter Group constant currency revenue growth was 2.8% year-on-year, or was 2.6% as reported. For year-to-date period, Group revenue growth on a constant currency basis was 3.5%, or 3.3% as reported.The Group narrowed previously disclosed profit growth guidance range. Fiscal 2025 Group adjusted EBITDA pre-IFRS 16 is now expected to be in the range of 620 million pounds to 650 million pounds. This is equivalent to Group adjusted operating profit of between 590 million pounds to 620 million pounds.The Board is declaring a special dividend of 15.0 pence per share to be paid on 14 February 2025 to shareholders on the register at 17 January 2025. The ex-dividend date will be 16 January 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX