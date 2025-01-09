LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L), a producer and exporter of iron ore pellets, Thursday said its total production for the fourth quarter increased 27 percent to 1.769 million tonnes from 1.394 million tonnes in the previous quarter.Total pellet production rose 18 percent quarter-on-quarter to 1.503 million tonnes, while production of 67% Fe concentrate increased 114 percent to 265,700 tonnes from 124,084 tonnes.Total production for the full year was 6.889 million tonnes, 66 percent higher than the previous year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX