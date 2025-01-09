LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SIG plc (SHI.L), a supplier of specialist insulation and building products, Thursday said it expects full-year sales to be 2.612 billion pounds, in line with market outlook.On a like-for-like basis, full-year sales are expected to be down 4 percent.The company also sees underlying operating profit of nearly 25 million pounds, in line with market expectations.Full-year results are scheduled to be reported on March 5.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX