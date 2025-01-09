LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L), a provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, Thursday announced that Deputy Chief Financial Officer Kamal Dua will become Executive Director and CFO at the 2025 July AGM.He succeeds current CFO and Executive Director Jaideep Paul, who has informed the Board of his decision to retire. Paul will take a new role within the Bharti Group.Paul will oversee a smooth transition to Kamal Dua.Sunil Bharti Mittal, Board Chair, said, 'In his time at Airtel, both at Airtel Africa and before that at Airtel Nigeria and Bharti Airtel Group, Jaideep has been instrumental in driving strategic change and delivering results via skilled execution, and has brought discipline and focus to the finance function.'Wednesday, AAF.L had closed 3.05% less at $114.60.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX