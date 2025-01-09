BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's exports rebounded notably in November and imports declined unexpectedly, data from Destatis showed on Thursday.Exports logged a monthly growth of 2.1 percent after October's 2.9 percent decrease. Shipments were forecast to climb 2.0 percent.On the other hand, the decline in imports worsened to 3.3 percent from 0.3 percent in October. Economists had forecast imports to grow 0.7 percent.Consequently, the trade surplus increased to EUR 19.7 billion in November from EUR 13.4 billion in October.On a yearly basis, exports decreased by an unadjusted 6.5 percent after a 0.4 percent gain. Likewise, imports slid 5.2 percent following a 4.3 percent rise.The unadjusted trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 20.4 billion compared to a EUR 23.4 billion surplus in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX