CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The Australian dollar fell to a 9-day low of 0.6182 against the U.S. dollar and a 3-day low of 97.72 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6215 and 98.41, respectively.Against the Canadian dollar and the euro, the aussie slipped to 1-week lows of 0.8897 and 1.6665 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.8932 and 1.6599, respectively.The aussie edged down to 1.1069 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.1080.If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.59 against the greenback, 95.00 against the yen, 0.86 against the loonie, 1.69 against the euro and 1.09 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX