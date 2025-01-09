PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial production decreased for the second straight month in November amid a contraction in the manufacturing sector, data from the Czech Statistical Office revealed on Thursday.Industrial production declined a working-day-adjusted 2.7 percent year-on-year in November, following a 2.1 percent decrease in October.The downward trend in November was mainly driven by a 3.1 percent contraction in manufacturing production. The annual growth in mining and quarrying eased to 1.9 percent from 5.2 percent in October. Meanwhile, output produced in the utility sector rebounded by 0.7 percent.On a monthly basis, industrial output expanded 1.7 percent in November.Separate official data showed that construction output recovered 2.5 percent yearly in November versus a 3.6 percent fall in October. Month-on-month, construction production was 1.8 percent higher.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX