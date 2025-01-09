BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sika said, in the past fiscal year, it achieved record sales of 11.76 billion Swiss francs. In local currencies this corresponds to an increase of 7.4%. Sales growth in Swiss francs amounted to 4.7%. Organic growth rose slightly and was 1.1% above prior year's level. Organic growth of 1.7% was achieved in the second half. For 2024, Sika expects an over-proportional increase in EBITDA.Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX