BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are turning in a mixed performance Thursday morning as investors make largely cautious moves amid a lack of fresh data.Higher U.S. bond yields, and concerns about potential tariffs under Trump's presidency as well the outlook for interest rate cuts appear to be weighing on stocks.Trading volumes are a bit thin as U.S. markets are closed today in honor of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who died in late December at age 100. A state funeral for the country's 39th president is taking place today.The benchmark CAC 40, which dropped to 7,029.91, recovered gradually to 7,46.18, gaining 12.76 points or 0.17%.STMicroElectronics is lower by about 5.6%. Renault, Michelin, Unibail Rodamco, Societe Generale, Stellantis and Thales are down 1 to 2%.Safran is gaining nearly 1.5%. ArcelorMittal is up 1.2%, while Publicis Groupe, Teleperformance, Eurofins Scientific and Edenred are advancing 0.7 to 1%.Data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone retail sales increased 0.1% in November over the previous month. Retail sales increased 1.2% in November over the same month in the previous year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX