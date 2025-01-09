BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.The pound fell to more than a 2-month low of 0.8404 against the euro and nearly a 2-month low of 1.2239 against the U.S. dollar, from early highs of 0.8345 and 1.2365, respectively.Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the pound slid to nearly a 3-week low of 1.1175 and nearly a 1-month low of 193.69 from early highs of 1.1261 and 195.61, respectively.If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.85 against the euro, 1.21 against the greenback, 1.10 against the franc and 190.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX