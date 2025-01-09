BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - An indicator reflecting the current economic situation in the euro area strengthened at the end of the year, data published by the Bank of Italy showed on Thursday.The eurocoin indicator rose to 0.33 in December from 0.23 in November. In October, the indicator stood at 0.18. The indicator remained positive for the tenth successive month.The current rising trend mainly indicates the improvement in the qualitative indicators for services but is still affected by the weak conditions in manufacturing.The monthly indicator developed by the Bank of Italy and CEPR provides a summary index of the current economic situation in the euro area.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX