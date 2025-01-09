Anzeige
09.01.2025 12:18 Uhr
Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Finanznachrichten News

Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 09

Invesco Asia Trust plc

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

HEADLINE: Dividend for the year to 30 April 2025

As previously announced, the Directors of Invesco Asia Trust plc intends to declare dividends totalling 15.60p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 April 2025 (2024: 14.10p).

The Company's current dividend policy is to aim to pay in two equal instalments, in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, a regular aggregate annual dividend equivalent to 4.0% of NAV, calculated by reference to the NAV on the last business day of September. The dividend instalments are currently paid to Shareholders in November and April in each year.

As announced in the Company's Circular and Prospectus in relation to the proposed combination with Asia Dragon Trust plc, if the Proposals are implemented, the Company will maintain its current policy of paying an aggregate annual dividend equal to 4.0% of its NAV, but will increase the frequency of its dividend payments from the current half-yearly basis to a quarterly basis (i.e. 1.0% every three months), with payments made in January, April, July and October of each year. In addition, and with effect from 1 May 2025, the date by reference to which the 4.0% figure is calculated will be changed, from the last business day in September to the last business day in April of each year.

A first interim dividend 7.80p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 April 2025 was paid on 29 November 2024.

It is the intention of the Board to pay a dividend of 3.90p per Share (being 1.0% of the Net Asset Value per Share as at 30 September 2024) in each of January and April 2025.

Therefore, the Directors are pleased to declare a second interim dividend of 3.90p to be paid on 31 January 2025 to shareholders on the register on 17 January 2025. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 16 January 2025. A third interim dividend of 3.90p is expected to be paid in April 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Trust plc

Email: investmenttrusts@invesco.com

9 January 2025


