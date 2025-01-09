WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has canceled his upcoming trip to Italy to remain focused on directing the full federal response to the catastrophic wildfires raging across Los Angeles in the days ahead.Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were scheduled to leave for Rome from Joint Base Andrews at 1 PM ET Thursday after attending a memorial service for former President Jimmy Carter at the National Cathedral.White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden made the decision to cancel his tour to Italy after returning Wednesday evening from Los Angeles, where he met with police, fire and emergency personnel fighting the major fires.During the visit, Biden approved a Major Disaster declaration for California, and ordered Federal aid to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by wildfires and straight-line winds.The President's action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in Los Angeles County.Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.Federal funding also is available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in Los Angeles County.Curtis Brown of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been appointed to coordinate Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, or by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App, the White House said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX