MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target (TGT) said it plans to introduce more than 2,000 new items across its wellness assortment, including more than 600 Target exclusives. The company noted that this addition across multiple categories comes with over half of the new items under $10. Target said its guests will find options starting at the front of the store, where the new, exclusive Blogilates for Target collection is available. Online shoppers will discover personalized product recommendations.Rick Gomez, chief commercial officer, said: 'Across beauty, personal care, tech, food, beverage, nutrition and more, we're adding exciting new products to make it easier for people to find everything they need at prices that allow them to take care of themselves and their families without having to spend a lot of money.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX