WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Five people have died and more than 137,000 people evacuated as Los Angeles County region continues to be ravaged by a series of out-of-control wildfires that broke out Tuesday.The latest blaze, Sunset Fire, is threatening homes and landmarks as Hollywood is being evacuated.Media outfits quoted fire officials as saying that chances of containing the rapidly expanding Hollywood Hills blaze are zero.The homes of a number of celebrities, including Paris Hilton, are among those engulfed by flames.The whole town of Palisades has reportedly been devastated.Sunset Boulevard, the famous strip in West Hollywood, is in ruins, with banks, cafes and supermarkets turned into ashes.As of late Wednesday, five major wild land fires are burning in Los Angeles and parts of its neighboring counties, fueled by a dry landscape and winds that gusted up to 100 miles per hour. The blazes have destroyed thousands of structures and prompted officials to issue evacuation orders in several parts of the county.Smoke continued to stream from the Palisades fire toward the Pacific Ocean. By Wednesday afternoon, it had moved westward along the Pacific Coast Highway toward Malibu, scorching more than 11,000 acres, according to Cal Fire.Farther inland, the Eaton fire that erupted on Tuesday evening in Altadena, north of downtown Los Angeles, quickly spread to more than 10,000 acres, burning parts of Pasadena and Altadena.Powerful Santa Ana winds and dry conditions created 'critical' fire weather conditions in Southern California, the National Weather Service said.Although windy conditions are typical this time of year, a lack of rain contributed to the dangerous fire weather.According to the National Weather Service in Los Angeles, dangerous fire conditions were expected to persist through Thursday.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX