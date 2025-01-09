BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production declined for the ninth straight month in November, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.Separate official data showed that retail sales expanded at an accelerated pace in November.The volume of industrial production dropped a working-day-adjusted 2.9 percent yearly in November, following a 3.1 percent fall a month ago.Production volume fell in the great majority of the manufacturing subsections, while it grew in three segments, with the highest rate in the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products, the agency said.On a monthly basis, industrial production slid 1.6 percent in November, reversing a 2.0 percent rebound in the previous month.On an adjusted basis, industrial production dropped 4.2 percent in November compared to last year.Retail sales expanded 4.1 percent year-over-year in November, faster than the 3.6 percent increase in the prior month. Sales have been rising since January.Sales volumes increased by 5.3 percent in specialized and non-specialized food shops and by 4.5 percent in non-food retailing.Sales via mail order and the internet, which account for 9.8 percent of total retail sales, dropped 1.3 percent from last year.On a monthly basis, retail sales moved up 0.6 percent on a seasonally and working day-adjusted basis.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX