WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teleflex (TFX) said it has been awarded a contract by Vizient. The agreement, effective January 1, 2025, covers the supply of Teleflexs Central Venous Access Catheters and Arterial Catheters. Through the agreement, Vizient provider-customers will now gain access to increased savings and pre-negotiated terms on Teleflexs vascular access products.'As the market leader in both Central Venous Catheters and Arterials, we are pleased to offer Vizient provider-customers one of the broadest portfolios of vascular access products,' said Lisa Kudlacz, President and General Manager, Teleflex Vascular.