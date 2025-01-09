Too Good To Go and Whole Foods Market Start 2025 with New Collaboration to Tackle Food Waste in Canada

Too Good To Go is now live with every Whole Foods Market location in Canada, following a successful roll-out across the U.S.

As 2025 begins, Too Good To Go, the social impact company behind the world's largest marketplace for surplus food is proud to continue its expansion across Canada, adding every Whole Foods Market location to the app. Whole Foods Market now offers Surprise Bags of surplus food, giving consumers a convenient and affordable way to prevent good food from being wasted.

With the 2025 Canada's Food Price Report projecting that an average Canadian family will spend an additional CAD$801.56 on groceries this year, more consumers are seeking ways to save. Nearly 1 in 3 Canadians plan to purchase imperfect produce or surplus food from restaurants and stores in 2025. With all Whole Foods Market locations now available on the app, Canadians will have more chances to save high quality, high value food from waste while further lowering their household food costs. Across the Greater Toronto Area, Metro Vancouver, Victoria, and Ottawa region, shoppers can now reserve two types of Whole Foods Market Surprise Bags. Prepared Foods Surprise Bags, containing soups and ready-to-eat meals, are available for $9.99, providing a value of $30 worth of food. Similarly, Bakery Surprise Bags, filled with surplus breads, muffins, scones, and cookies, are priced at $6.99 for a value of $21 worth of baked goods.

In 2024, Whole Foods Market locations were added to the app in the United States. Consumers can now save food from more than 530 Whole Foods Market stores across North America. Americans have already saved more than 650,000 meals at Whole Foods Market, equating to more than US$ 11 million of savings. In extending the collaboration across North America both companies are reinforcing their shared commitment to reduce food waste, provide shoppers with high quality surplus food and further their dedication to sustainability.

"Food waste reduction is integral to our purpose to nourish people and the planet. We've pledged to cut our food waste in half by 2030 by minimizing food waste in our stores and increasing access to food in our local communities," said Caitlin Leibert, vice president of Sustainability at Whole Foods Market. "Our collaboration with Too Good To Go builds on this work by increasing access to good food at a great value and we're thrilled to bring this program to our Canadian customers."

"Teaming up with Whole Foods Market to fight food waste in Canada is a milestone moment for us," said Andrea Li, Country Director of Too Good To Go Canada. "We've seen incredible results in the U.S., and we're eager to bring that impact to Canadian communities. Together, we're giving people an easy way to access high-quality fresh food, at a reduced cost."

Consumers interested in saving food while saving money can download the Too Good To Go app on both iOS and Android platforms and start reserving Surprise Bags from participating Whole Foods Market locations.

For more information, please visit Whole Foods Market and Too Good To Go.

About Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go is a certified B Corp social impact company that connects users with partners to rescue unsold food and stop it from going to waste. With 100 million registered users and 170,000 active partners across 19 countries, Too Good To Go operates the world's largest marketplace for surplus food.

Since its launch in 2016, Too Good To Go has helped to save over 400 million meals from going to waste, the equivalent to 1,080,000 tonnes of CO2e avoided. According to Project Drawdown (2020), reducing food waste is the number one action you can take to help tackle climate change, by limiting the temperature rise to just 2°C by 2100.



For more information see https://www.toogoodtogo.com/en-ca/press.

About Whole Foods Market

Founded in 1980, Austin-based Whole Foods Market is the world's leading natural and organic foods retailer and the first certified organic national grocer in the United States. Part of Amazon's Worldwide Grocery Stores, Whole Foods Market serves customers in more than 530 stores across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. To learn more about Whole Foods Market, please visit https://media.wholefoodsmarket.com.

- 30 -

Contact:

Sarah Soteroff

North America Senior PR Manager

Too Good To Go

416.838.0077

ssoteroff@toogoodtogo.com

SOURCE: Too Good To Go

