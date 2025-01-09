LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in Luxembourg climbed modestly in December after easing in the previous four months, data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.The consumer price index rose 1.0 percent year-on-year following a 0.8 percent increase in November.Core inflation slowed to 1.5 percent from 1.6 percent in December.The leisure, entertainment and culture segment logged the biggest increase among components. Prices in this group rose 4.9 percent.Prices edged up 0.1 percent from November, when they fell 0.5 percent, mainly due to higher travel costs.The annual average inflation eased to 2.0 percent in 2024 from 3.7 percent in 2023.Last week, the statistical office projected inflation to rise to 2.1 percent this year and then fall back to 1.8 percent in 2026.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX