WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - World financial markets remain edgy as markets weighed a hawkish Fed as well as an uncertain tariff regime by the incoming administration. Inflation fears flagged in the FOMC minutes also dampened market sentiment. Concerns about domestic demand in China also emerged in the backdrop of the inflation update that revealed the lowest reading since March.Wall Street Futures have edged down. European benchmarks are trading on a mostly positive note. Negative sentiment prevailed in the Asian markets.The Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices edged up. Safe-haven demand triggered by uncertainty regarding incoming Trump administration's trade and tariff policies lifted prices of gold. Cryptocurrencies extended losses.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 42,606.90, down 0.04% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,909.30, down 0.14% Germany's DAX at 20,310.80, down 0.03% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,295.78, up 0.54% France's CAC 40 at 7,480.92, up 0.38% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,003.65, up 0.15% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,621.50, down 0.87% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,329.20, down 0.24% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,211.39, down 0.58% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,240.89, down 0.20%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0301, down 0.16% GBP/USD at 1.2278, down 0.69% USD/JPY at 157.93, down 0.26% AUD/USD at 0.6198, down 0.10% USD/CAD at 1.4387, up 0.06% Dollar Index at 109.19, up 0.09%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.675%, down 0.38% Germany at 2.5345%, up 0.42% France at 3.393%, up 1.04% U.K. at 4.8990%, up 2.04% Japan at 1.183%, up 0.68%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $76.26, up 0.13%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Feb) at $73.38, up 0.08%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $2,682.94, up 0.39%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $93,391.13, down 2.64% Ethereum at $3,309.89, down 1.52% XRP at $2.30, down 1.06% BNB at $698.51, down 0.01% Solana at $191.31, down 3.00%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX