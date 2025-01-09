LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - The increase in business bankruptcies in Slovenia slowed from the previous month in November, but they were higher by over 50 percent from a year ago, preliminary figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.The number of businesses that filed for bankruptcy in the industry, construction and services sectors grew a seasonally adjusted 8.2 percent from October when they surged 20.7 percent. Bankruptcies increased for a second month in a row.Compared to the same month a year ago, business bankruptcies surged 54.0 percent in November after a 38.1 percent increase in October.The number of new businesses registered in November fell a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent from October when there was a 1.4 percent increase.Registrations shrunk 3.8 percent year-on-year in November after a 4.5 percent decline in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX